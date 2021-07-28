Community

Be financially ready for parenthood with Northwestern Mutual

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She’s here for your “Money Minute.”

Learning you’re going to be a parent brings a range of emotions with the realization that life’s about to change in a major way. Not only emotionally, but financially. This checklist will help you financially prepare for your new baby:

  1. Create a new budget
  2. Build your emergency fund
  3. Check on your life & disability insurance plans
  4. Start your estate planning
  5. Set up child financial accounts

