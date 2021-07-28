Be financially ready for parenthood with Northwestern Mutual

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She’s here for your “Money Minute.”

Learning you’re going to be a parent brings a range of emotions with the realization that life’s about to change in a major way. Not only emotionally, but financially. This checklist will help you financially prepare for your new baby:

Create a new budget Build your emergency fund Check on your life & disability insurance plans Start your estate planning Set up child financial accounts

