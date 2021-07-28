Grab your camera for Animal Humane NM’s ‘Mission Im-PAW-sible’ photography challenge

Are you looking to add to your family in the form of a four-legged, furry friend? If so, Animal Humane New Mexico wants to help you out. Animal Humane New Mexico Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets highlights this week’s Pet of the Week, as well as provides more information about some of their upcoming events.

Coraline is a nearly 2-years-old American Pit Bull cross and is looking for her forever home. Dreaming about finding your new playmate of the month? She is one of the most delightful girls you’ll find around. If you think Coraline is a perfect fit for your home, go to animalhumane.org.

Paw-ticipate in their mini-Dash event, Mission Im-PAW-sible, Animal Humane New Mexico’s pet photography challenge. You’ll have the option to compete solo or with your furry, feathered, fuzzy, or scaly BFF. No registration is required. Simply check out their Mission Im-PAW-sible categories, grab a camera & your pet & get started! You have exactly one month to complete this challenge, beginning Aug. 1 with all submissions due on or before Aug. 3

