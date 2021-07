After a year filled with social distancing, family and friends are reconnecting with picnic and backyard bar-b-que get-togethers, filled with delicious food. To help bring the party, Food Network Star Martita Jara-Ferrer joins New Mexico Living to share some flavor-filled recipes and provide information on how Chicken of the Sea is celebrating family and friends coming together by giving away $10,000 reunion grants.

Like this: Like Loading...