Hacienda Home Centers is a family-operated and minority-owned small business that has been supplying New Mexicans hardware and building material for over 40 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to open a new location to serve the government and commercial side of Albuquerque and surrounding areas. Falina Torres and Maya Sanchez with Hacienda Home Centers talk about how they have been able to grow in New Mexico.

Like this: Like Loading...