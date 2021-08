Global Ties ABQ is a nonprofit organization that works with the U.S. Department of State in executing the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), the premier professional exchange program of the Department of State. Every year, Global Ties ABQ brings over 400 current and emerging world leaders to Albuquerque to exchange best practices with local leaders and make lasting connections. Yuriria Morales and Sila Avicil provide more details.

