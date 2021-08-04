Pet of the Week, Doggie Dash and Dawdle, ‘Mission Im-PAW-sible,’ and more at Animal Humane New Mexico

Who doesn’t love a friendly, furry, four-legged friend? Down at Animal Humane New Mexico, they have all sorts of loveable pups looking to find their forever homes. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets highlights one of those adoptable pups and talks more about the upcoming events they have planned.

Meet Butter Pecan! She is a nearly 2 years-old Hound Cross looking for her forever home. She is as sweet as the ice cream she’s named after. She’s playful and enjoys tennis balls, squeaky toys, and plush toys. She’s focused and responsive to training. She already knows the command “sit” and would love to learn more. If you think she’s the perfect addition to your home, contact Animal Humane New Mexico.

