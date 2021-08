As a child, one of the best feelings was getting that brand-new pair of shoes. Unfortunately, not all kids get to feel that satisfaction. That’s why our sister station, KRQE, decided to launch the initiative KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids. KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush and Assitance League Shoes for Kids Coordinator Mary Kenney join New Mexico Living to discuss how this all works and how the public can get involved.

