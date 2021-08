Bringing back live music. It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the music scene, especially when it comes to local music. So what is local music like now as we continue to work our way through COVID-19? Lifelong musician, former Ray Charles Raelette, and a jazz singer and band-leader for The Art of Jazz, Tracey Whitney, talks about the art of jazz and what local music scenes look like today.

Like this: Like Loading...