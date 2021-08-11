The Center at Animal Humane NM provides boarding for your four-legged friend

If you’re a dog owner who constantly finds yourself looking for someone to watch your dog while you’re away, Animal Humane New Mexico might have the thing for you. The Center at Animal Humane offers daycare, boarding, and training services that improve your dog’s life, while improving the lives of shelter pets, too. Madison Beets introduces one of their adoptable dogs, as well as provides more information on The Center and all it has to offer.

Meet Sarah, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. She is a one-year-old Shepherd Cross looking for her forever home. If you think she’s a perfect fit for your home, head over to Animal Humane New Mexico’s website to find out how to meet her.

