The 28th Annual Albuquerque Home and Garden Show is coming back to Expo New Mexico this weekend, with hundreds of home improvement, landscaping, design, and marketplace booths. This is Albuquerque’s largest and longest-running Home and Garden Show and is the first trade show to return to Expo NM. Show Coordinator Lili Metzer and owner of Things on the Wall Don Bremner provide all the details.

