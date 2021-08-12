The Adobe Theater with Two Worlds NM presents ‘Native American Voices’

The Adobe Theater, in association with Two Worlds NM, is proud to present “Native American Voices: Five Short Plays Written and Directed by Native Americans.” Each play expresses the humanity that we all share, which ultimately brings us closer together. Actors Sheldon Blackhorse and Venita Gauna talk about the production and what audiences can expect.

The plays will be available through video on demand from August 13 – August 22. Tickets are available through their website.

Like this: Like Loading...