Animal Humane Thrift Shop hosts back-to-school special

From adoptable dogs, to back to school sales, Animal Humane New Mexico is getting busy as we near the end of the summer and beginning of fall. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets highlights this week’s Pet of the Week, and talks about their upcoming events.

Jack Sparrow is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. He is a 2 years-old Shepherd Cross. He has a youthful energy and likes to be active. A nice daily walk/run would be right up his alley. He’s not only handsome but smart, too. He already knows “sit” and is willing to learn much more. If you think Jack is the perfect addition to your family, go to animalhumane.org.

Registration for the 39th Annual Doggie Dash is still open. Go to doggiedashanddawdle.org to register, fundraise, donate, and participate in their mini-events. There will be an array of in-person and virtual activities designed to celebrate the human-animal bond and help reach Animal Humane NM’s fundraising goal of $188,00 for homeless pets.

Animal Humane Thrift Shop is hosting their Dash Back to School sale from August 20 – 22. There, people can find deals on backpacks, children’s clothing, school and office, supplies, and more. Plus they’ll have the Wheel of Fur-tune available to spin for a donation to win a discount good for one item up to a $100 value. Animal Humane Thrift Shop is located at 4646 Menaul Blvd.

