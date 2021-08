Lace up your sneakers and get your game on. The Sweat Box along with the JCC is hosting a free basketball clinic for the community on August 21. Sage Badweather and Ken Lewis talk about the event and what it is all about.

Join professional athletes and special guests for a free basketball clinic for kids ages 6-16. Kids will receive a free t-shirt, a meal, and cool swag from participating sponsors. People can register at 100wayusa.org.

Like this: Like Loading...