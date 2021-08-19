KRQE Cares seeking donations to provide shoes for kids

Giving the gift of a brand-new pair of shoes to a child that needs them the most. The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign is putting new shoes on children in Title 1 Schools through the generous donations by you, the viewers. KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush and the CEO of Kirtland Federal Credit Union Matt Rarden talk about how the public can contribute to the campaign.

For those interested in donating, people can go to krqecares.com and hit the big red “DONATE NOW.”

