‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 19’s Marc Quinones discusses show, updates at MÁS Tapas y Vino

From lighting up the dinner table at MÁS Tapas y Vino here in the Duke City, to wow-ing legendary Chef Gordon Ramsey on “Hell’s Kitchen,” Marc Quinones has made quite the name for himself in the food industry, and his cooking chops were on full display during season 19 of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Chef Marc Quinones joins New Mexico Living to talk about his time on season 19 of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and all that he learned along the way, as well as heading into the kitchen with MÁS Tapas y Vino Lead Line Cook Dennis Escovedo to provide a taste of some of the delicious cuisine they’re serving up New Mexicans.

