Lending a helping hand to those who need it most. Joy Junction has been providing relief and support for the last 35 years for those in the community who are down on their luck, and now, they are opening a new thrift shoppe location. Executive Director Elma Reynalds joins New Mexico Living to talk about their 35th anniversary, the new thrift shoppe location, and how they have been able to stand the test of time the last 35 years.

