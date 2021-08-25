Take a chance with Chance, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

It’s that time of the week; helping four-legged, adoptable pups find their forever homes. Animal Humane New Mexico Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets stops by to highlight this week’s Pet of the Week, as well as discuss some of their upcoming events.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Chance. She is a 9-year-old German Shepherd Cross. While she is considered a senior dog, she still knows a thing or two. She has plenty of energy to play and go for outings. Team members of Animal Humane New Mexico think that Chance gets along with other dogs. She also loves to go for walks and snuggle in the evenings. If you think she is the perfect match for you and your home, visit animalhumanenm.org.

