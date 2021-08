Are you looking to get your fix of authentic, New Mexican food, but don’t have a lot of time? If that’s you, Taco Cabana can help you out. They have been in business for 26 years and have five locations in Albuquerque, along with one location in Rio Rancho. Ed Rodriguez joins the New Mexico Living kitchen to talk about their new menu items, particularly the grilled avocado.

