Shopping safer and smarter. Brad’s Deals is one of the safest places to shop. The products they post and recommend are trustworthy, thanks to their in-house staff of shopping experts. They vet every seller, retailer, and post to make sure the products are authentic and the site is legitimate. Shopping Expert Casey Runyan talks about what types of purchases back-to-school shoppers should be focused on as kids are heading back into the classroom.

Like this: Like Loading...