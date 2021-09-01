Athena is this Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

Finding forever homes for our four-legged, furry friends. Every week on New Mexico Living, we bring on a dog from Animal Humane New Mexico, who is ready to go to a loving home they can call their own. Animal Humane New Mexico Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets introduces this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Athena, this week’s Pet of the Week. She is a 5-year-old American Pit Bull Cross. She is named for royalty since she shares the name of the Greek goddess of wisdom. If you’re looking for your next new best friend, you would be wise to take a look at Athena. Athletic and well-mannered, and she is a great age to begin her new life. She probably works best as your only dog. If you think she’s the perfect fit for your home, go to animalhumanenm.org.

