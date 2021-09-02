Honorary UNM Lobos Women’s Soccer Team Captain discusses battle with cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of this, New Mexico Living sat down with a very special lady named Emma Davis. Emma was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 when she was four years old, but she never let that slow her down. Today, she sits cancer-free.

On September 5, she will be the honorary Captain of the UNM Lobos Women’s Soccer Team when they take on the Washington Huskies. Emma Davis and her mother Anne join New Mexico Living to talk about Emma’s battle with cancer, what the battle was like, and why Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is so important.

