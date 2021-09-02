Local group raises money for Shriners Hospitals for Children

They’ve been around for more than a century, and that’s the New Mexico Shriners. They raise money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children, which gives free treatment for children who are dealing with a variety of different health issues. They also work to take care of travel, lodging, and food for the families who are taking their children for treatment at any of their twenty-two hospitals. Media Representative John-Michael Phillips talks about the work the New Mexico Shriners do, as well as highlights some of their upcoming events.

