New Mexico Hispanic Heritage Committee hosting events for Hispanic Heritage Month

As we move into the month of September, that means we are that much closer to the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is recognized from September 15 through October 15. This is meant to be a time where everyone across the country comes together to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans, as it relates to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Orlando Marquez and Elisa Castilla of the New Mexico Hispanic Heritage Committee talk about Hispanic Heritage Month and all the activities that will take place in New Mexico.

Like this: Like Loading...