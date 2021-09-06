Albuquerque can be summed up by the great Homer Simpson. “You know me, occasionally I’ll be quirky. I’ll-be-quirky… Albuquerque!”

What other city would name their professional sports team after a Simpsons episode? From a Chevy on a Stick to a snowman made of sticks, Albuquerque’s unique take on art, culture, commerce, and hospitality have helped coin a new nickname for the state’s largest city: “Albuquirky.”

In this episode of Legendary New Mexico, we take a tour through some of the unique attractions, dining spots, shopping destinations, and overnight stays in a celebration of the greater metro’s eccentricities.

View: A closer look at the making of Legendary New Mexico: ‘Albuquirky’

