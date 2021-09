The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival is one of just fourteen free Shakespeare Festivals in the United States. Bringing the work of the Bard to Albuquerque for free is just one component of the organization. The other, focused on educational outreach within the metro. Debi Keirst, who leads up the Educational Outreach arm of the festival, as well as starring as Malvolio in “Twelfth Night,” joins New Mexico Living to discuss more details.

