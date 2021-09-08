Animal Humane New Mexico hosts ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event

Give a four-legged, furry friend a forever home. There’s no better time than now when it comes to adopting a pup, and down at Animal Humane New Mexico, they have all sorts of adoptable dogs ready to go. Madison Beets returns to New Mexico Living with one of those adoptable dogs, as well as talks about some of the upcoming events they have.

On September 10, 11, and 12, join Animal Humane NM for their “Clear the Shelters” adoption event. All dogs six months and older are available for $20 and cats, six months and older, are $10.

