September is Children’s Cancer Awareness Month, and locally, the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico exists to help New Mexico’s children with cancer, as well as their families cope with the educational, emotional, and financial needs of living with and fighting cancer. Diana Trujeque and Melissa Deaver-Rivera talk about the work being done at the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, and all they do for local children day in and day out.

