Everyone can remember where they were as the United States began to realize it was under attack by terrorists on the morning of September 11, 2001. The Executive Director at the Nuclear Museum, then known as the National Atomic Museum, remembers it well, as it was also the day the museum closed to the public. Executive Director Jim Walther joins New Mexico Living to talk more about 9/11 ahead of the 20th anniversary, and how it impacted the Nuclear Museum.

