Registration still open for 39th Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle

Celebrating the human-animal bond. Animal Humane New Mexico is back this year with the 39th Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico Living to talk about the long-standing fundraiser and how the public can take part.

Sadie is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. She is a 4-year-old Australian Cattledog Cross. She is looking for her forever home. If you think she’s a perfect fit for you and your home, go to animalhumane.org.

