If you’re looking for an adrenaline-fueled, fun experience this week, look no further than the Rodeo de Santa Fe. Some of the top Cowboys and Cowgirls on the circuit will take to the arena, to showcase their skills on some of the biggest, meanest animals around. PRCA Bull Fighters Kyle O’Hare and Luke Kraut talk about this rodeo and what the public is in store for.

Like this: Like Loading...