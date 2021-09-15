Local realtor receives GAAR Good Neighbor Award for work with low-income seniors

Recognizing those who go above and beyond for the community. The Good Neighbor Award recognizes local realtors for their charitable impact on the community. Mary Bader, with Keller Williams Luxury International, is the latest recipient of GAAR Good Neighbor Awards for her contributions to Silver Horizons.

Silver Horizons is a local non-profit that helps low-income seniors. In Bernalillo County, the need is great with 1 of every 7 seniors living below the poverty level. Silver Horizons strives to help those seniors in need (and the family members who live with them) with free groceries, household bill assistance, and minor home repairs.

Mary was instrumental in organizing more than 20 volunteers who collected food, toiletries, and donations for those seniors. A video of the event was created and promoted on the Silver Horizon website and Facebook page which resulted in additional donations.

