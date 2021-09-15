Silent auctions, Dash Bash, and more events happening with Animal Humane New Mexico

Forging forever friendships. Animal Humane New Mexico strives to find four-legged furry friends, forever homes. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico LIving to talk more about its missions.

Meet Millie, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. She is a 3-year-old Australian Cattledog Cross. She just loves to keep busy. She loves to go out for walks or hikes and loves to play ball with anyone who will throw one to her. If you think she’s the perfect fit for you and your home, go to animalhumane.org.

Animal Humane NM’s Virtual Silent Auction takes place September 15 – 30, and it features an array of items like pet packages, art, jewelry, experiences, and more. They are also hosting their Dash Bash, a Doggie Dash and Dawdle registration event, and a pre-party on Saturday, September 18 at Red Door Brewing Company’s Downtown.

