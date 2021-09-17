Hyundai Hope on Wheels raises funds for childhood cancer treatment

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. More than 15 thousand children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year. Since 1988 Hyundai Hope on Wheels has made the funding of research into cancer treatment a priority. Hyundai Dealer and Hope on Wheels Board Member Kevin Reilly, along with childhood cancer survivor Jordyn Hernandez share more about National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and how we can all help make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer.

