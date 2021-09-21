Behavioral Health Collaborative raises awareness for Suicide Prevention Month￼

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month, and the State of New Mexico has taken proactive measures to ensure help is just a phone call -or app download- away for those struggling with mental health issues.

CEO Bryce Pittenger stops by the studio to discuss the various ‘doors’ clients can access, depending on their specific needs and personal journeys. From peer-to-peer warm lines, the 5-Action program and first responders and healthcare workers hotline, there are options available for anyone who needs assistance.

The State has also rolled out a brand new phone app from which clients can access a variety of resources, make appointments and connect with mentors, counselors and therapists -all standing by to help.

For more information, visit www.hsd.state.nm.us.

