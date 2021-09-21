Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride hits the road for men’s health￼

Dust off your most dapper of duds and hit the road this weekend for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. Following in the footsteps of the vintage motorcycle event, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, the Drive will feature dozens of classic cars taking to the streets of Albuquerque to raise money- and awareness -for men’s health.

Event organizers and fundraisers Michael Gonzales and Troy Rivas stopped by the studio to discuss the history of the event, what kinds of cars spectators can see this Sunday, as well as details on how to get your pre-1980’s car in on the action.

Guests can check out the cars at one of three destinations along the route Sunday, September 26th. Engines start at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

For more information and details on registering your ride, head over to GentlemansDrive.com.

