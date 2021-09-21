TWO Training raising the bar for fitness in Albuquerque￼

Train like a warrior. That’s the mantra behind TWO Training. “TWO” stands for ‘training warriors only’ and their program utilizes a variety of techniques to shred fat, build muscle and gain overall health.

CEO Anthony Scott, who is a former competitor on American Ninja Warrior and Florida Gator football alum, is encouraging clients of all ages to join him on his ultimate weight loss challenge program. Clients will tackle an 11-week, 77 day program in which teams will compete for the greatest loss of weight. Teams will receive $1000 cash and prizes.

Competition is as simple as finding a teammate and signing up by September 27th. For more information, head over to ultimateninjagym.com

