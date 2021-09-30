GAAR hosts ‘Grande Open House Weekend’ this weekend

If you are in the market for a new home, an event happening this weekend is just what you need. New Mexico Realtors from across the state will be showcasing their best listings. President of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors (GAAR), Belinda Franco, talks about their upcoming Grande Open House Weekend.

The Grande Open House Weekend runs from Saturday, October 2 through Sunday, October 3. To access all New Mexico listings or open houses for the weekend, go to NewMexicoHomeSearch.com. There you will find listings directly from nine multiple listing services in New Mexico to provide the most accurate and up-to-date property data. The site has listings for both residential properties and vacant land.

