ALS Association New Mexico provides life-changing care for families

Serving patients in New Mexico diagnosed with ALS. The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter is providing life-changing care for ALS families in New Mexico, and they’ve seen some serious growth over the last several years. Michelle WAters-McMullan and Ben Willow talk about the work they do and how the community can help their cause.

In June 2019, The ALS Association, along with The New Mexico Chapter, welcomed the University of New Mexico Hospital to the nonprofit organization’s Certified Treatment Center of Excellence Program, establishing the UNMH Multidisciplinary ALS Clinic as meeting the highest levels of established national standards of care in the management of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit alsanm.org.

