Transform from summer to fall with these products

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing Fall Beauty, Health, and Wellness products to help you transition from Summer to Fall.

Iconic London

Iconic London One of the hottest brands from the UK + known for giving the perfect glow. 4 universal shades (so you can’t go wrong!) + a MUA fav– worn by Ariana Grande, the Kardashians, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and many others! Concentrated and versatile; can be added to foundation, primer or moisturizer for a sheer, subtle glow. Available: www.iconiclondoninc.com and www.Sephora.com

Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

Comvita is the market leader in Manuka Honey, upholding standards that exceed stringent certifications for product quality and efficacy. Comvita’s UMF 5+ Manuka Honey is made from the nectar of the Manuka flower in the pristine forests of New Zealand and is designed to be part of your daily wellness routine with its unique health qualities that encourage the body’s natural healing. Please visit www.comvita.com for more.

