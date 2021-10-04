Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter hosts ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter is a non-profit that provides support, fundraising, and advocacy on behalf of the 43,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease. Their vision, a world without Alzheimer’s. Their mission is to lead the way in accomplishing just that. Director of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter Nicolette Garcia talks about their upcoming ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s.’

This year’s walk will be held in person, October 9th at Mariposa Basin Park. Registration starts at 9 AM, with the Ceremony at 9:30 AM, and the walk to 10 AM. You can register at act.alz.org/walkabq

