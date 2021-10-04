Gracias Choir performs ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata,’ free musical concert for the Duke City

A non-profit is helping bring some smiles to local kids. The International Youth Fellowship works with Native American leaders in the state of New Mexico for a brighter future for the youth. They have started a choir that has been performing the Gracias Christmas Cantata, a free musical concert for the Duke City since 2015. Found of the world-renowned Gracias Choir, Dr. Park, and his Interpreter Joseph Park, joins New Mexico Living to provide more details, as well as provide a performance.

