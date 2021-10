The Parade of Homes happens twice a year in Albuquerque, and it has become one of the most popular lifestyle events in Albuquerque. Homebuilders open their doors to their model homes throughout the Metro area for two 3-day weekends so residents can tour the homes and be inspired to build a new house ‘in the future.’ John Garcia from the Home Builder’s Association talks more about the Parade of Homes.

