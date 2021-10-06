Adorable pups up for adoption during ‘Dogtoberfest’

Helping furry friends find forever homes. For more than two decades, Watermelon Mountain Ranch has been devoted to doing just that. They are the largest no-kill animal shelter in New Mexico, saving more than 175 thousand animals’ lives since opening. Executive Director of Watermelon Ranch, Sara Heffern, talks about their mission and upcoming events.

Join Watermelon Mountain Ranch for Dogtoberfest, an adoption event at Boxing Bear at their Corrales location. The event runs from 2 pm – 5 pm. 10% of sales at all of Boxing Bear’s locations will also be donated to the programs of Watermelon Mountain Ranch. Go to wmranch.org/events for more information.

