The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower individuals with Down syndrome. They have even released a new balloon this year at Balloon Fiesta to help promote independence in individuals with Down syndrome. Rio Grande Down Syndrome Board Member Shari Cordova and her son John Cordova join New Mexico Living to talk about their mission and what they are doing for this year’s Balloon Fiesta.

