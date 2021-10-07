Voting underway for Clark’s Pet Emporium 2022 Pet Calendar

If you’re a pet owner, you know that special bond between you and your pet, and so does Clark’s Pet Emporium. They are a local pet supply store but they’ve got a fun way to show your pet a little extra love. Nikki James and David Swope join New Mexico Living to talk about Clark’s Pet Emporium’s 2022 Pet Calendar.

Voting is underway for the 2022 Pet Calender Contest until October 15. The top six most voted on photos will be selected. To vote, visit Clark’s Pets Facebook page, find the 2022 Calendar Contest photo album, and like all the photos you want.

