Arts Hub presents ‘Albuquerque Funny Fiesta’

Arts Hub is a local organization whose purpose is to unleash the power of the arts as a way to engage the community, create solutions to urgent issues, and drive the creative economy. Mary Byrd, Comedian and Organizer from Arts Hub, talks about their upcoming Albuquerque Funny Fiesta.

The Albuquerque Funny Fiesta is New Mexico’s own all-comedy extravaganza featuring stand-up comedians, film, improv troupes, sketch performers, and more. For more information, visit their website at albuquerquefunnyfiesta.carrd.co

