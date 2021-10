Writing from the heart. Singer-songwriter, producer and worship leader, Caitelen Schneeberger knows exactly what that’s like and has been doing it since she was 12. Her debut album “Dark is Light” was released in 2012 and was largely inspired by being a new mom. Now she has a new project out. Caitelen Schneeberger joins New Mexico Living to talk about her new album “Heart in Remission.”

