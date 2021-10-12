BernCo’s ‘Sugar Skull Fun Run’ returns for 2021

It’s an annual favorite – maybe more for festivities than the actual exercise. The Sugar Skull Fun Run hosted by Bernalillo County is back. Carrie Moritomo and Susan Gomez from Bernalillo County talk about what the public can expect from this year’s run.

The 5k fun run and walk takes place Sunday, October 24 at 9 am at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Registration is $40 a person for ages 8 and up, with children seven years and younger get in for free. Dia de los Muertos themed attire is encouraged but not required, with pets welcome. Go to bernco.gov for more information.

