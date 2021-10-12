New Mexico Tech hosts ‘Exploration Day’ for prospective students

Calling all STEM lovers, New Mexico Tech is hosting its Exploration Day. It’s the University’s largest open house event for prospective students and their families. Randall Gann joins New Mexico Living to talk more about New Mexico Tech’s Exploration Day.

This year’s New Mexico Tech’s Exploration Day will be held on November 6 and will offer the chance to fly drones inside the on-campus drone cage, check out one of New Mexico Tech’s mini Baja cars, and more while learning more about New Mexico Tech’s academic programs. Go to nmt.edu for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...