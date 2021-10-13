Animal Humane New Mexico hosting ‘Dash to Shop’ sales event at Thrift Shop

Forging forever friendships. Animal Humane New Mexico strives to find four-legged furry friends, forever homes. Madison Beets, Events and Promotions Coordinator at Animal Humane New Mexico, talks about their missions, highlight this week’s Pet of the Week, and their Dash to Shop sale.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Hickory, an eight-month-old Boxer Cross, looking for his forever home. If interested, head to anmalhumanenm.org to find out how you can bring this sweet pup to your home.

Animal Humane New Mexico’s Dash to Shop sale runs from October 16 – 18, at Animal Humane Thrift Shop. People can receive 30% off sporting gear, shoes, apparel, and more. The Animal Humane Thrift Shop is located at 4646 Menual Blvd. NE.

